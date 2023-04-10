Kyle Larson Throws Shade at Ryan Preece After Being Wrecked at Bristol Dirt

So, things got interesting, to say the least, between Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson at the Bristol Dirt Race. Larson doesn’t get it. Usually, when a driver makes another driver upset, they know exactly what they did to do that. For the No. 5, it is just not adding up.

To give you a recap, Kyle Larson made a late block on Preece during the race. Preece hit Larson a bit, got into the wall and had a damaged toe link. Later, Preece spun out and was sent to the back.

Over the radio, Preece and his spotter and crew chief all seemed set on holding their ground. Even getting a little bit of revenge, by the sound of it. While the driver says he got loose and didn’t mean to wreck Larson out of the race, it doesn’t look good.

Especially since Larson couldn’t care less about this whole “beef.” It’s a petty look for Preece and his team.

“I haven’t honestly raced him that much, you know he’s been kinda out of the Cup Series a little bit for the last couple of years. He wasn’t in the best stuff when he was Cup racing before. I haven’t spent too much time around him and I don’t remember if he’s ever been mad at me before, I’ve never been mad at him.”

Kyle Larson then took it up a notch and just let everyone know how he felt about the situation.

“Figured we could just be grown-ups and get the f*** over it,” Larson said.

Check out he rest of his comments via Frontstretch.

By the sound of it, Kyle Larson is over this. He just wants to move on and get the 41 out of his mind and hopefully, off his door.

Ryan Preece Kept Hush About Kyle Larson Incident

Of course, when Ryan Preece was asked about the incident, he didn’t feel he did anything wrong. Since the Denny Hamlin appeal decision, I think this will be the new normal. Preece basically said he isn’t a dirt racer, doesn’t know what he’s doing, and got loose.

Well, you watch the wreck and see what you think.

Let’s also pair that up with the comments that Preece and his team made on the radio. “There’s gotta be a repercussion for things or people are gonna continue to do it, right?”

I have no idea what NASCAR will or won’t do. However, it looked like Preece put his car into Kyle Larson after saying on the radio that was exactly what he was going to do. Just make sure you don’t say that stuff on a podcast the day after.