Kyle Larson Wants a Dirt Driver to Finally Win Bristol Dirt Race

As the NASCAR Cup Series prepares to take on the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson is ready. Since NASCAR began the dirt event at The Last Great Coliseum, a dirt racer has not taken the win. Larson wants to change that.

While Kyle Larson isn’t as confident as Las Vegas bookmakers and fans seem to be, he thinks he has what it takes to win. If anything, these Hendrick cars have been fast every week. With all of his experience on dirt, Larson knows that these heavy stock cars don’t slide and fly around like late model cars.

Coming into this weekend, was there any other choice to put at the top of the favorites list?

“I could have ran last in every single race leading into Bristol and the media is probably going to point to me as being the favorite anyway at Bristol just because it’s a dirt track,” Larson said, via HendrickMotorsports.com. “I know that we’re going to be good at every racetrack, so that’s promising.

“… It is so different than the dirt racing that I do during the week. These heavy stock cars drive nothing like even a dirt late model that’s 2,400 pounds. I maybe can read a [dirt] track better than [most] people, but now this is our third year on it, so I think everybody has kind of got a good idea of what to look for.”

Kyle Larson was fourth last season and won the first stage. This year he is trying to get that checkered flag. For all the dirt racers.

“Hopefully, a dirt guy can finally win. It’s been funny, we’ve gone twice now, and a dirt guy has not won. Hopefully, I can change that,” Larson lamented.

Kyle Larson Will Drive All Over Bristol Track

What we do know heading into the race this Sunday is that Kyle Larson is going to drive all over the place. He was one of the guys that decided to open up the top lane last year, because someone had to do it. It almost led him to a win.

As far as the racing product goes, Larson believes it is entertaining and a good race overall.

“I thought the racing was good. You could run different lanes. You could run the bottom at times, the middle and the top,” Larson said. It helped make it competitive. “You could move forward but it was tough to pass once you got towards the front. It was as good as it could get.”

With his focus on another edition of the Bristol Dirt Race, Kyle Larson is going to try and win one for the dirt racers out there. This track can be a challenge on pavement. Throw some dirt in there and it gets real messy.