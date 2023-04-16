Kyle Larson Wins NOCO 400 at Martinsville For His First Grandfather Clock

Martinsville was kind to the NASCAR Cup Series and the rain held off. Kyle Larson came around and took the win after some unexpected twists and turns. Larson wasn’t great all day. He was not in the front from the start to the end. However, he was in the front when it mattered.

Kyle Larson was able to find the right combination at Martinsville this time. This is his second win of the season. Larson finally wins at the Paperclip. He’s walking away with his first-ever Grandfather Clock.

21 wins now in the Cup Series for Larson. He’s starting to build a championship-level resume.

This race really looked like it was going to be Ryan Preece or another Stewart-Haas Racing driver that would win this race. That organization led for more than 200 combined laps today. Preece, the pole winner, was hit with a pit road speeding penalty and it sent him to the rear.

After cautions popped up for a loose wheel and a wreck from JJ Yeley, Preece was put into a position he just couldn’t climb out of. He went on to get a P15 finish, but things just couldn’t get back on track for Preece.

That gave Kyle Larson a chance to put on two tires on his last pit stop and take advantage of slower cars.

Joey Logano Couldn’t Hold Kyle Larson Off

At one point, Anthony Alfredo lost a wheel on the track and drew out the caution flag. It was just as drivers on the lead lap took green flag stops. A few drivers stayed out and they were rewarded handsomely for it.

Among the drivers that were rewarded for their strategy to stay out, were Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, and Kyle Larson. Those three would start to battle and it was clear who had the better cars.

While Logano fought back from being sent to the rear of the field before the start of the race, he couldn’t hold off the No. 5 of Larson. That car just had the grip and had the right driver behind the wheel to get the job done.

When racing at Martinsville, you have to count on a little bit of luck. If you don’t have a fast car, you’ll take as much luck as you can get. Now Kyle Larson has a Grandfather Clock for the first time ever and his second win of the season.