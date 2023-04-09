Kyle Larson Wins Pole Award For Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Starting on the front row today for the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol is Kyle Larson. The dirt racer is looking to put on a show tonight. On Saturday night, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers split into four heats, in a traditional dirt race qualifying session. Passing points were all that mattered.

Kyle Larson made easy work of the third heat. A random draw, due to no practice session on Friday, decided the heats and the order of drivers. Starting P6 in his heat, Larson was quick to get to the front and dominate the other drivers.

After getting out front, Larson made some data laps on the inside, fighting off Ryan Preece. It wasn’t that he needed to do it, but he likely wanted to see how he could perform with a little pressure from behind. P1 starting off tonight.

Who are you keeping an eye on the most tonight? (7 PM ET, FOX) pic.twitter.com/GNSEnuI1QN — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 9, 2023

Of course, there were other surprises in the heats. Austin Dillon held his own and got himself into P2 starting position. The real story of the day is the fact that JJ Yeley is starting off third. This is his first top-10 (let alone top-5) start since 2007.

Bubba Wallace won his heat but started off on the pole. So, he didn’t get any passing points. He will still have a decent position to start this race.

As for Larson, his goal will be to start from the front and finish at the front. He won last week at Richmond, now he should feel at home on the dirt.

Can Kyle Larson Get Dirt Drivers a Win at Bristol?

Three years now the Bristol Dirt Race has blessed our TV screens. This is the second year on Easter in a row. It is a great time to get together with family, eat, celebrate the holiday, and watch some great NASCAR racing under the lights.

There’s one catch, though… A dirt driver hasn’t won this race before. Kyle Larson is aiming to change that.

“Hopefully, a dirt guy can finally win. It’s been funny, we’ve gone twice now, and a dirt guy has not won. Hopefully, I can change that,” Larson said ahead of this week’s race.

Whatever Kyle Larson has up his sleeve, he better hope it can last for 250 laps. That dirt is unforgiving and these stock cars aren’t as welcoming to it as late models. After watching him in the heats, it will be hard to go against the presumed favorite in Larson.