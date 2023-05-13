Kyle Larson wins Shriners Children’s 200 with epic last-lap move on John Hunter Nemechek

So, do you think Kyle Larson learned a thing or two from Denny Hamlin after last week? He just pulled off a wild victory in the Shriners Children’s 200. John Hunter Nemechek fought valiantly, but it was the Cup Series champion that pulled off the win. It is his first Darlington win in any NASCAR series.

When you get a great finish and battle like Kyle Larson and John Hunter Nemechek gave us, you can’t complain. Yes, there were a lot of cautions, yes it was hard to watch Stage 2. But it was all worth it to watch Larson go from 30th to 1st in the final 45 laps of the Shriners Children’s 200.

This could be a sign of things to come. Larson gives Kaulig Racing another win this season and the second win in the No. 10 car in 2023. The last-lap move from Larson might be one of the greatest NASCAR moves, ever.

They both get into the wall, but Larson gets to the finish line first as Nemechek wrecks across the finish.

KYLE LARSON WINS AT DARLINGTON AS JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK GOES AROUND. pic.twitter.com/gU9NreOLQb — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 13, 2023

Kyle Larson won the first stage. Then, there was a ton of trouble in the second. There were far more caution laps than green flag laps in that middle part of the race. In fact, one of the wrecks took 15 cars with it after Sheldon Creed spun out. Although some managed to get back up to speed on the track.

With the two fastest cars all day, Nemechek and Larson gave fans an Xfinity Series finish for the ages. Nemechek finishes P4 and shouldn’t feel bad about this finish whatsoever. He did what he could, he just couldn’t get his speed back once he touched the wall.

Kyle Larson delivers classic finish at Darlington

Watching the way Kyle Larson moved up the field, it is going to be scary for teams tomorrow in the Cup Series if he keeps it up. If this is a sign of things to come, then we are going to get another great race this week.

If you didn’t like what you saw from that Xfinity Series finish, then you just don’t like good racing. These two drivers put it all out on the line. If it was anyone behind him but Larson, Nemechek likely holds on for the win.

However, it just so happened that possibly the best driver in the world was coming up on his rear. Nemechek had some great short-run speed. The No. 10 just had better long-run speed. It felt like it was inevitable once Larson really got going. After that final restart, it was clear that Larson would have a chance.

Kyle Larson gets the win in the Xfinity Series. This is the first time the driver has tamed Darlington. He will try to close out the weekend with another win in the Goodyear 400.