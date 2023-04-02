Kyle Larson Wins Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

So much frustration this season and it all goes away as Kyle Larson wins the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. He had an up-and-down day that included some contact on pit road. However, even with issues, he had a fast car and was one of the best drivers all day.

No overtime was needed for this race as Kyle Larson crossed the finish line after 400 laps. Larson at times was not happy on the radio, but he was able to fight through the adversity to win at Richmond. He couldn’t do it at Phoenix or Las Vegas, but he was good enough at Richmond.

This is the second career win at Richmond in the Cup Series for Larson. He joins William Byron in the win column after battling him for most of the afternoon. Byron suffered a wreck in the closing laps that put him out of contention.

All the talk about how Toyota had owned Richmond the last 15 races or so. Those Toyotas didn’t matter today as Chevy showed they can get it done on the short tracks, too. Moving forward, this could be a turning point for Larson. When he starts to win, you never know when he might stop.

How about Josh Berry finishing P2 on the day? His career best in the Cup Series, and a performance fitting of Chase Elliott, who is still sidelined with a broken leg.

Kyle Larson Gets It Done

Drivers often say that finishing second can be the worst. Well, Kyle Larson got a taste of that earlier this year for sure. He had to watch as his teammate Byron won back-to-back races out west. They were races that Larson was capable of winning as well.

While talking to Jamie Little after the race, Larson talked about getting the job done. His crew chief and team were able to calm him down. He kept driving through his issues, and it paid off for him.

Hendrick Motorsports is once again the organization to beat this season. That isn’t to say that they can’t be beaten, but through seven races this year, they have three wins. That’s something worth noting.

Kyle Larson is a former Cup Series champion. Last year he had some struggles for sure. However, he has a win now early in the year and a ton of momentum. If he can keep things going he might be the driver to beat this season.

Next week is the Bristol Dirt Race. Kyle Larson loves the dirt and will be looking to get another win after having success at Richmond.