Kyle Petty Says Bubba Wallace ‘Should Have Been Suspended for the Rest of the Season’

Kyle Petty believes NASCAR made the right decision in suspending Bubba Wallace for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson as Las Vegas this past Sunday.

The only thing Petty would change, he said, is that he would have suspended Wallace for more than just a single race. Petty made the comments Wednesday on “NASCAR America Motor Mouths.”

"He should have been suspended for the rest of the year."@kylepetty analyzes Bubba Wallace's penalty. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Ij0dYUsv5s — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 19, 2022

“He should have been suspended for the rest of the year,” Petty said.

Wallace’s suspension means he will miss this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Wallace dumped Larson on Lap 95 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was upset after Larson made a move in the corner which forced Wallace into the wall. He retaliated by hooking Larson’s right rear, sending both cars crashing into the wall. Wallace’s frustration carried over as the two exited their cars, with Wallace shoving Larson multiple times.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.



Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace, driving the No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry in place of injured 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch, issued a public apology Monday.

“I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” Wallace said. “Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

Joey Logano Critical of Bubba Wallace After Las Vegas Incident

Fellow Cup Series driver Joey Logano, who raced his No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang to victory lane at Las Vegas, was highly critical when asked about the incident Tuesday. Logano appeared on “The Morning Driver” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, and called Wallace’s actions unacceptable.

💭 "That could've been the end of Kyle Larson's career. That, to me, was what was on the line. Or his life."@joeylogano shared his strong thoughts on the incident at Las Vegas involving Bubba Wallace and Larson 🎧⬇️ #NASCAR



🗣 "There's no room for that. You can't do that." pic.twitter.com/yGQXoJpc3E — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) October 18, 2022

“The retaliation is not OK in the way it happened,” Logano said, via NBC Sports. “If he spun him to the infield, maybe it’s a little better, but right-rear hooking someone in the dogleg is not OK. I don’t know if everyone realizes how bad that could have been. That could have been the end of Kyle Larson’s career. That to me was what was on the line. Or his life. That is the worst spot to get right-rear hooked into a corner.

“The dogleg is pretty sharp. When you come in and hit the angle that he hit, in a way, he was lucky to hit [Christopher Bell] a little bit to soften it a little bit.”