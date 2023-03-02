Las Vegas Rewind: Kyle Busch Livid After Alex Bowman ‘Backs Into’ Win at Pennzoil 400

As we prepare for the 2023 edition of the Pennzoil 400, let’s go back to last year when Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman butted heads. If you remember, Busch was prepared to take the checkered flag when he spun out and hit the wall. The NASCAR driver had a parts car after wrecking in practice and was about to pull off an improbable win.

After Kyle Busch had a pit road flub, it opened the door for Alex Bowman to sneak in and grab a win at Las Vegas. The Homecoming was ruined for Rowdy in his last season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Let’s not forget what Busch said to his crew chief right after the checkered flag.

“The same f***ing guy who backs into every f***ing win that he ever f***ing gets back into another f***ing win. Bulls**t.”

While the two drivers smoothed things over, it still feels fresh. Kyle Busch likely won’t feel any type of way toward Alex Bowman after this race. That is if Bowman doesn’t “back into” another checkered flag as Busch likes to say.

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE ALEX BOWMAN ON HIS NASCAR CUP SERIES WIN IN LAS VEGAS! pic.twitter.com/i5yaYKE4RV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 7, 2022

Even if the rivalry does heat back up, Bowman will just make a new t-shirt, raise a bunch of money for some puppies and cats and keep it moving to the next week.

Kyle Busch Leads the Odds For Las Vegas

This year, Kyle Busch is the favorite to win the Pennzoil 400, and for good reason. He finished P3 at the Busch Light Clash. Then, he followed that up by narrowly missing out on his first Daytona 500 victory. Just last week, he won at Fontana in dominant fashion.

So, why wouldn’t Rowdy be the favorite? He’s slated at 5-1 odds and if he drives like he has the last month, he’s going to be taking another checkered flag. It appears that Busch is ready to prove a lot of folks wrong and make up for lost time in the process.

Surprisingly, Alex Bowman is listed at 22-1 odds despite winning this race last year. He has had a solid season to begin. He was on the front row at Daytona again and was able to pull off a P8 finish at Fontana.

Will we see more fireworks between these two as they try their luck in Las Vegas once again? Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman may have cooled things off last year, but Busch is on a mission and I don’t think he’s going to let anyone get in his way.