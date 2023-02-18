LEGACY Motor Club Extends Partnership With U.S. Air Force For 15th Straight Year

If you were hoping to see the U.S. Air Force sponsor Erik Jones and the No. 43 LEGACY Motor Club car – well you’re in luck. The NASCAR team and the folks that protect us in the skies are extending their partnership for the 2023 season.

Jones will sport the U.S. Air Force as his primary sponsor for three races this season. Those races are Talladega, Charlotte, and Bristol. You will see the No. 43 decked out in a sweet white and red paint scheme that features a gold No. 43 on the side.

The whole team gets to share in the perks, though.

Now that the whole squad has had a chance to experience the pride and precision of the U.S Air Force, there’s no better time to share that they will be returning to the 43 car this year with a special Thunderbirds paint scheme.



We’re ready to #AimHigh in 2023✈️ @USAFRecruiting pic.twitter.com/7TDv2FQtvr — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) February 18, 2023

“It’s been an honor to represent the U.S. Air Force the last few years and I’m excited to continue our partnership to have them on our No. 43 Camaro for this season,” Jones said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet some pretty remarkable Airman the last few seasons and I look forward to meeting many more this year. Our partnership with the Air Force is such a great program to be a part of and I hope we can give them a little excitement this season and a few trips to victory lane.”

This is a major partnership that this LEGACY M.C. team takes seriously. The Air Force is a big part of their program. And it has been for some time now.

Richard Petty Proud to Have Air Force Partnership

Even though his name isn’t on the building anymore, Richard Petty still plays a big role at LEGACY Motor Club. The King doesn’t deal with many sponsorship talks anymore, but this is one that’s been around for a long time and he wants to keep it around.

“I’m very proud of the program we have built with the U.S. Air Force for the last 15 seasons on the No. 43,” Petty said. “I’ve had the honor to meet many men and women who are serving over the years and it’s great to see their association with our team be successful both on and off the track.”

LEGACY Motor Club is moving forward with the Air Force partnership and that shows that Petty’s influence still exists over there.

Erik Jones has been more than happy to sport the wings on his car over the years. He was able to earn a win last season for his sponsors. He will try to do it with the Air Force as his primary at some point this season.