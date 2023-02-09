LOOK: 23XI Reveals Travis Pastrana’s No. 67 Paint Scheme For Daytona 500

Days away from the Daytona 500 and we now have our first look at 23XI Racing’s paint scheme for Travis Pastrana. This No. 67 Toyota Camry TRD looks unique and is completely Pastrana. Black Rifle Coffee Company went all out on this NASCAR design.

The No. 67 is going to look so good on the track. When Travis Pastrana goes out there and competes in Daytona, he’s going to look good doing it. Even if he doesn’t make the big race, it’s going to be fun watching this car drive around the track.

Plaid, Pastrana’s favorite, and the American flag stars make this a one-of-a-kind NASCAR paint scheme.

Photo courtesy of 23XI Racing

Travis Pastrana has done just about everything there is in motorsports. He can backflip a dirt bike, drive rally cars through dirt corners and hills, and even drive a boat. Seriously, he’s been there and done that and he’s ready to take on Daytona.

With 23XI Racing behind him, Pastrana is going to be in good hands. Imagine him out in the 500 field with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.

Does Travis Pastrana Have a Shot?

Looking at what is ahead of him, it is hard to say that Travis Pastrana is going to make the final. Qualifying this year is going to be harder than most years. Jimmie Johnson is making his return to NASCAR and will be vying for one of those open spots.

However, if we look back at Pastrana’s career in NASCAR, it tells us a thing or two. These superspeedways are kinda his thing, if he has a thing, in NASCAR. His one pole award came at Talladega. So, let’s not count him out on this big track.

Travis Pastrana is going to be donned in plaid and stars for the Daytona 500. 23XI Racing officially has the coolest paint schemes in the sport. This car is going to look great after Pastrana qualifies for the 500.