LOOK: Alex Bowman Debuts New ‘Save Them All’ Animal Shelter Paint Scheme

After a P3 finish in Las Vegas, Alex Bowman is ready to head to Phoenix with a brand-new paint scheme that is close to his heart. Bowman fans know that the NASCAR driver loves raising money for animal shelters and other organizations. This new “Save Them All” scheme is beautiful and helps a good cause.

Ally Racing has seriously come out of the gate in 2023 with nothing but fire paint schemes. Alex Bowman is going to be so fast in this “Save Them All” Best Friends design. A little different take on his usual Ally design, this one pops like a Western sunset.

Orange and pink just like the desert sky as the day turns to night. This car looks like a phoenix rising as the Cup Series goes to Arizona.

We're "paw-sitively" pumped to have @bestfriends along for the ride this weekend at @phoenixraceway! 🧡 💜



Send a 🐶 or 🐱 if you're excited to have our four-legged friends back on the #Ally48 this weekend as we continue our efforts with @Alex_Bowman to #SaveThemAll. pic.twitter.com/vzleyyZMkD — Ally Racing (@allyracing) March 6, 2023

Best Friends is the largest no-kill Sanctuary in America according to their Twitter account. This is a partnership that Alex Bowman takes very seriously. With these paws on the side of the car, folks are going to love seeing Bowman this weekend.

With how great that Bowman has driven the first three weeks of the season, it feels like he is on the verge of pulling off a win. This design will look so good in victory lane.

Alex Bowman Raising Serious Money For Best Friends

Along with Ally Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, this season has started off with a bang. Alex Bowman is working with his sponsors and team to raise as much money as possible for Best Friends and their partners around the country.

So far, in the post-Las Vegas tally, Bowman has helped raise $362,000 since the 2021 season. That’s some serious dough going to help puppies and kitties that need it. If Bowman is able to win the pole award or the race itself, maybe we’ll get to see his furry friends, too.

I don’t think that Ally Racing has a bad scheme this season. They seem to have a good balance of color with the white space. This brand can sometimes not be all that exciting. Keep putting out schemes like this one in Phoenix and that will slowly start to change.

He hasn’t finished worse than P8 so far this season. Can Alex Bowman put this car across the finish line first?