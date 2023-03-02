LOOK: Brexton Busch Shows Off New Car For Las Vegas With Nod to Dad’s NASCAR Career

This weekend could be one of the best for the Kyle Busch family ever as his son Brexton is making his first start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Not to mention Rowdy himself is entered into all three NASCAR national series races for the weekend.

The Busch family is back in Las Vegas this week. When his dad was with Joe Gibbs Racing, he had an 18 on the side and some really fun Interstate Batteries schemes. Those neon green designs are iconic in NASCAR.

So, Brexton Busch decided to be like dad. He has an ongoing partnership with ServPro and they got him a nice bando put together, and of course, the No. 18 on the side. Although dad has since dropped the “1” from the equation. Oh and thanks to the KBM hauler for getting 18B to Vegas.

Loaded up and ready for my first race at the Bullring this weekend ‼️ thanks for letting me borrow your hauler @KyleBusch 😉 pic.twitter.com/hsNPZb5mag — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) February 27, 2023

We have seen what this 7-year-old can do behind the wheel. In his first outing in one of these little cars, Brexton won two races on the weekend. He even took a couple of hard hits and kept on going.

This week is a big one, but you just hope that the kid has fun with what he’s doing. His dad has a much more nerve-wracking job as he lines up for the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series races this weekend.

He’s pulled it off in the past, can he win all three in one weekend like 2017 and 2010 in Bristol?

Brexton Busch Has Some Rowdy in Him

It won’t be long before Brexton Busch’s nickname is changed. Right now, he’s B-Rex. Ready to take on any and all youth drivers. Soon, he’ll be Little Rowdy. He has the hardware to back it up, too. Being the Las Vegas bullpen, this is a big deal.

The same track where Kyle and Kurt made their first starts, where their dad used to race – it’s a family affair! NASCAR and racing in general can be about family. So, it’s no wonder why we are seeing a third-generation Busch tear-up tracks. Even if he’s 7 years old.

When Brexton Busch won his last race in a bandolero, he wrecked hard. His car spun around and he had a wheel come off after throwing a poorly timed block as he won the race. After officials got to his car, he had one question.

“Did I win?” Yeah, I think that’s Kyle Busch’s child.