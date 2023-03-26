LOOK: Chase Elliott Makes First TV Appearance Since Injury During COTA Race

As NASCAR sorted out that first caution that came out between Lap 1 and 2, Chase Elliott joined the Fox broadcast on TV. He was remote from home. However, it was the first time we got to see the 2020 Cup Series Champion since he broke his leg weeks ago.

The good news for Chase Elliott is that Jordan Taylor is awesome in his car. It is still early, but the IMSA champ has shown his prowess on the road. Elliott has the most wins among active Cup drivers on the road with seven. His replacement might do him proud today after starting P4.

As NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver, Elliott has been missed by so many fans. He is the face of the Hendrick Motorsports organization and it’s a big deal that he’s missing this time. If his recovery moves along how it should, we will see him in a matter of weeks.

Here is his appearance.

Chase Elliott will be featured throughout the race. He was brought in a little earlier than many expected. He smiled and brought some nice insight into the booth as a driver. In his first segment, they didn’t talk about his injury much but focused on today’s race at hand.

That first caution was a tough one to see. Brad Keselowski just bottomed out and took Ty Dillon and Jimmie Johnson out of the race in the process.

Chase Elliott in Good Spirits

Of course, Chase Elliott isn’t the most animated personality in the Cup Series. There are just not a lot of moments where you see him get out of character with excitement. Given the fact he’s away from the sport and another driver is in his car, he definitely doesn’t feel great.

However, it looks like Chase was in good spirits. He laughed and smiled with Kurt Busch, Mike Joy, and the gang. NASCAR fans are dying to see Elliott back behind the wheel of his No. 9 Chevy Camaro. Things are just different without the Most Popular Driver on the track each week.

We will watch along with Chase Elliott as he cheers on Jordan Taylor. The IMSA champ has been doing well so far. He is definitely not used to getting beaten up in a race like he has been so far on these turns.

Elliott is back! Sort of. Fans will just have to take what they can get for the moment.