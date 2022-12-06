LOOK: Chris Buescher and Wife Announce Birth of Daughter Charley

The NASCAR offseason isn’t boring for Chris Buescher and his family. Buescher and his wife Emma welcomed their first born into the world recently. This has been quite the year for the Roush Fenway Keselowski driver. There will be a little more to race for next season.

While the rest of the NASCAR world enjoyed Nashville and the awards ceremony last week, Chris Buescher and his family were getting ready to welcome their daughter into the world. Chris and Emma have been together for years. Now they expand their family to three.

Look at the pictures of little Charley and momma Emma. Chris sure is a proud father!

Well, Charley Buescher said she wasn’t waiting any longer! So proud of momma for working so hard the last 9 months. We are very fortunate to be in our off-season, and now have plenty of time to learn how to do this together! 😁



Thank y’all for the well wishes through the year. pic.twitter.com/3cdZWYV7Uf — Chris Buescher (@Chris_Buescher) December 6, 2022

In 2023, Chris Buescher is going to return to RFK and the No. 17. However, he’s clearly got other priorities right now. As one of the most well-liked drivers in the Cup Series, Buescher received a ton of support from fans and others in the NASCAR world.

Dave Moody of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio commented “Nicely done, Bueschers! It’s going to be a great offseason!”

One fan replied, “Congratulations Emma and Chris! Charley is absolutely precious. Thankful to see momma doing well too!”

When your season goes from February to November, there isn’t a lot of downtime. So, it looks like the Bueschers figured this one out and got it timed just right. Now with two months of time between now and the beginning of the season, the new family should have lots of time to bond and as Chris said, “learn how to do this.”

Chris Buescher Will Try to Build Off Successful 2022 Season

For Chris Buescher, the ultimate goal is to get a win and a place in the playoffs. That’s what they set out to do when they begin each season. In 2022, with the Next Gen car, that didn’t happen how Buescher planned. He missed out on the playoffs but was a spoiler in the postseason.

Buescher took the checkered flag at one of the most important races of the year. He went home with the sword from Bristol Motor Speedway. It was the first win that Brad Keselowski had as a team owner, and it broke a winless streak that Buescher was glad to shed.

Hopefully, there won’t be as many fire issues in the Fords next season. And hopefully, Buescher will find himself in victory lane again in 2023.

Most of all, let’s hope that Chris Buescher and his wife Emma have a great time raising their daughter Charley in these first couple of months. After the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum, things get really busy for this NASCAR family.