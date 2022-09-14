When NASCAR comes to Tennessee this week for the Bristol Night Race, Daniel Suárez will be riding in his Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge No. 99 Chevy. The Trackhouse Racing driver has broken this one out a few times this season. However, the race in East Tennessee will likely be the last time we see the lavender-colored scheme.

As a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs driver, Daniel Suárez is going to be racing hard on Sunday. Now, he isn’t seen as an ace short track driver, but he proved this season he can win and his team puts out fast cars. Plain and simple, you can’t count out the No. 1 or No. 99 this weekend.

Of course, this scheme was revealed before the season. However, it doesn’t make it any less beautiful. Check out the Daniel Suárez Tootsie’s car outside of the real Tootsie’s from last year. It’s a beautiful car, and seeing it win in Tennessee would be extra special.

Sponsorship announcement for @TeamTrackhouse : Tootsies will sponsor several races for Daniel Suarez next season. pic.twitter.com/SdoZXjsLyl — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) December 1, 2021

For Daniel Suárez, this race is a big one. He is sitting in a good spot in the playoff standings. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t find himself on the wrong end of an early DNF and get eliminated before the Round of 12. It’s a tough place to be in 10th with only 12 drivers advancing to the next stage of the playoffs. He has to hold off guys like Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, and if Kevin Harvick steals a win then things could get really complicated.

Daniel Suárez Hopes to Make More History

This season, we saw as Daniel Suárez became the first Mexican-American to win a NASCAR Cup Series race. It was a major moment for not just Suárez, but for international drivers everywhere. Those moments don’t happen often in this sport but it seems like that is changing.

As the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue, we are going to see more great moments. Daniel Suárez is in a good position, but he’ll need to have a strong performance at Bristol if he hopes to hold on and make his way into the next round of the playoffs.