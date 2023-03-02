Being the Daytona 500 champion is nice. It means Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets great sponsors like Coca-Cola for Las Vegas. Daytona can change a NASCAR driver’s life and this time it means that Coke is teaming up with Kroger Racing in order to bring a great paint scheme to the track.

When you see Coca-Cola on the track, it just feels like classic NASCAR. Over the years, the company has had some iconic cars. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the next driver in that long line of drivers to team up with the iconic beverage brand.

This red and black Coca-Cola Zero Sugar No. 47 Chevy Camaro is going to be awesome in Las Vegas. Stenhouse has a car that fans will be dying to get diecasts of whenever they hit the market.

“Coca-Cola is proud to partner with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daughtery Racing as the co-primary sponsor on car No. 47 this weekend,” said Mike Cinque, President Coca-Cola Kroger Team. “This is a valuable partnership, and we look forward to a great race on Sunday.”

Las Vegas might be a little hot, so an ice-cold Coke won’t be too bad after 400 miles on the pavement.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ‘Excited’ to Team With Coca-Cola

When you get a great sponsor, that’s awesome. When you get a great paint scheme to go with it, that’s the best. Coca-Cola never misses. They know how to go simple but effective every time.

For Ricky Stenhouse Jr. this is a moment that is almost too cool to believe. Now that he’s a Daytona 500 champion, he’s going to be having a lot of these moments in the near future.

“Winning the Daytona 500, it’s bigger than I thought I’d feel,” Stenhouse said. “It’s the most excited I’ve ever been in my career. Then we went to Auto Club and had a really solid day. we look forward to continuing the momentum in Las Vegas.”

This is a race that Stenhouse hopes to do well at. He followed his win at Daytona with a P12 finish in Fontana. He’s hoping to add another top-five or top-10 finish to his record at Las Vegas.