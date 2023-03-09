LOOK: Frankie Muniz Debuts New Paint Scheme Ahead of Hometown Race in Phoenix

With a P11 finish at Daytona in his debut in the ARCA Menard’s Series, Frankie Muniz got his NASCAR career off to a good start. The rookie is going to be racing close to home as the series heads to Arizona. Phoenix Raceway is just on the outer part of Muniz’s home of Avondale, Arizona.

Frankie Muniz has called Arizona home for quite some time. The Rette Jones Racing team is excited to not only have a hometown race, but also a hometown sponsor on board. Muniz had a Hair Club No. 30 at Daytona. Now, he has a new partner.

The Hot Chick, a local nightclub and fried chicken restaurant is on board for this week. This scheme is awesome, it looks classic but still modern. This is a solid Ford Mustang.

🥵 Hot off the Bun! We loved the colors for the @thehotchickaz! Excited to see it hit the track with @rettejones30 & @frankiemuniz4! pic.twitter.com/AlscU2uyCy — Bear Graphics (@BearGraphicsCo) March 7, 2023

If you watched Frankie Muniz in his ARCA debut, you would have been impressed. He ran in the top 10 pretty much the entire race. That final restart got the best of him. When he was put in harm’s way, he was able to avoid disaster and keep his car straight.

There are many things that go into a race. Being able to control a car, even when it tries to kick you into the infield, is a major skill that will serve Muniz well later on in his career.

Frankie Muniz Excited to Head to Phoenix Raceway

Not only does he have the local flair on the car, but as a Hollywood actor, Frankie Muniz is always ready to put on a show. He knows what it means to be able to race in this series week in and week out. It’s something he has dreamed of for a long time.

Heading into Friday night’s race, Muniz hopes to get a T10 finish and really put his mark on the series.

“When you race in your own backyard, you certainly want to put on a show,” Muniz said, via Rette Jones Racing. “We have a lot of local support, not to mention some local marketing partners who jumped on board for this race, plus the nonstop support from the grandstands too.”

From the start, Frankie Muniz has talked about competing for the championship. Another strong finish this week and he could make that a reality early in the year.