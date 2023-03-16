LOOK: Hailie Deegan Will Drive Women’s History Month Paint Scheme For Atlanta

This weekend is going to be a fun one in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hailie Deegan will drive a special Women’s History Month scheme. When Deegan made the move to ThorSport Racing, it was because she wanted to up her game on the track. It also comes with perks like this.

Not only will Hailie Deegan rock a Women’s History Month scheme, but she’s also going to be representing all women in NASCAR. There have been many pioneers and continue to be talented women in stock car racing. Each generation seems to produce more racers.

This scheme, which you can see below courtesy of Adam Stern of SBJ.

.@HailieDeegan has landed a new sponsor relationship with @AdventHealth, which is using the deal to launch a campaign celebrating women in NASCAR.



🔲 Advent will list the names of many of the women who work in the sport on the decklid of Deegan's truck this weekend at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/PD8LZixUkK — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 16, 2023

This is a partnership with AdventHealth, the Truck Series, ThorSport, Women in NASCAR (WIN), as well as women in the motorsports media. There are a lot of people that look up to Hailie Deegan and it’s because of what she not only represents but how she carries herself.

There is a lot that Deegan has had to deal with in NASCAR that her male counterparts have not had to go through. Still, she has pushed through and continues to chase her dreams.

With a new team and a new paint scheme, Deegan will hope to put out a strong result in Atlanta. But the opportunity to represent so many people in the sport is what she’s looking forward to.

Hailie Deegan Looking Forward to ‘Honor’ Women’s History Month

This season hasn’t been the easiest for Hailie Deegan. Frankly, her career in NASCAR has been tough. She seems to somehow find the wrong end of most wrecks. There is speculation that she was targeted by other drivers in her career.

Still, the 21-year-old driver is looking forward to doing what she does. Being competitive and representing something bigger than herself. It’s going to be a special weekend.

“I’m excited to partner with AdventHealth on this important initiative to honor Women’s History Month,” Deegan said in the press release. “It’s an honor to recognize the incredible women who paved the way for female drivers, as well as the female business professionals who are important to the day-to-day operation of our sport.”

Keep your eyes out for the No. 13. Hailie Deegan looked like she found her groove at Las Vegas. However, damage took her out of the race early. Perhaps Atlanta is where she gets a complete race in and makes a statement in the early season.