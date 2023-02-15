LOOK: Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club Unveils Badass Guns N’ Roses Paint Scheme for Erik Jones

It’s official: NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will be driving around in the best-looking car in this Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Jones’ race team, Legacy Motor Club — co-owned by NASCAR legends Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson — has unveiled his paint scheme for the “Great American Race.” Let’s just say there’s an “Appetite for Destruction” feel to Jones’ No. 43 Chevy Camaro ZL1.

Legacy Motor Club has partnered with legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses to serve as the primary sponsor for Jones’ car in the Daytona 500.

Welcome to the NASCAR jungle @gunsnroses! pic.twitter.com/t11rD7Zv7g — LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (@LegacyMotorclub) February 14, 2023

“Welcome to the NASCAR jungle,” the race team wrote on Twitter.

The slick-looking ride will surely be among of the more popular paint schemes to feature this weekend, already drawing rave reviews on social media.

“I’d have to think @Erik_Jones is pumped up about this one!” one fan tweeted. “Wonder how this came about, was this @JimmieJohnson’s doing? Either way, awesome scheme and can’t wait to see it out front.”

Over the past few decades, many bands have featured as primary paint schemes for drivers. Poison, Nickelback, Aerosmith, Kiss, Green Day and Billy Ray Cyrus are among the notables. Last year, Trackhouse Racing co-owner and rapper Pitbull showcased himself on Ross Chastain’s No. 1 car.

Erik Jones Looking to Build Off 2022 Season

Jones, 26, is entering his seventh full season in the Cup Series. He’s coming off a season in which he won the third race of his career — the Southern 500 at Darlington. Despite recording a win and 13 top 10s, Jones just missed out on the playoffs. Jones is looking to snap a three-year playoff drought in 2023.

With the seven-time Cup Series champion in Johnson now in the fold, Jones has a chance to pick the brain of one of NASCAR’s all-time greats.

“There’s a lot of stuff for me to learn about the preparations he makes for races and how he went through his seasons working with his team. I’ve been trying to pick up more and more on that and how he went about that stuff. I’m trying to work it in with my approach and how I go about stuff, too. Obviously, he’s been super successful in his Cup career,” Jones said last month, via Forbes. “It’s interesting to hear his methods and how he went about it.”