LOOK: Joe Gibbs Racing, 23XI Save the NASCAR Weekend with Ambetter 301 Paint Schemes

There’s no doubt that NASCAR is better when the paint schemes are better. Thankfully the Toyotas are saving the Ambetter 301 aesthetically.

The Magic Mile isn’t going to have a lot of magical schemes at the track. It’s a bit of a down week across the board, to be honest. However, JGR and 23XI have decided to spice things up in their Toyota Camry TRDs. And for that, we thank them.

23XI Shows Off New Schemes for Ambetter 301

The Ambetter 301 is going to feature a few solid paint schemes that we haven’t seen this year yet. That includes 23XI driver Kurt Busch and his SiriusXM No. 45. Busch’s car has a whole new look, and the blue-on-black looks great. Of course, Monster Energy and McDonald’s will have some small logos on the car as well.

The 45 has a whole new look. Excited to have @SIRIUSXM on board this weekend at the magic mile! @ToyotaRacing #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/s3FgkCD6L4 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July 14, 2022

Of course, it wouldn’t be a NASCAR season at JGR without an Interstate Batteries scheme. This is an old partner for the team and it usually produces some of the best schemes consistently. The lightning is throughout the scheme and the new, pushed-forward 19 makes it all fit better on the side of the car.

Maybe this is foreshadowing that you should go all-in on Bubba Wallace this weekend (it doesn’t). This DraftKings scheme that the No. 23 is going to be sporting will have you wanting to live bet throughout the Ambetter 301. But, be responsible. Let’s not take on anything we can’t handle.

This is a scheme that’s going to look really good on the track. With the green and orange and the white 23 – what more could you ask for? Although, I think they missed out on the opportunity to make the numbers printed like $100 bills.

Martin Truex Jr. has a new look this week with a familiar JGR sponsor: pic.twitter.com/9zZHBwIksk — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 12, 2022

Now, I know that you real deal fans are cringing a little bit seeing this on the No. 19 and not Kyle Busch and his No. 18. However, it’s an every-other-year type of thing. Besides, Busch has something else planned for his scheme at the Ambetter 301. So, Martin Truex Jr. is going to rock it for the weekend.

Busch is going to rock the DeWalt scheme on his No. 18 just like he did earlier this season in Phoenix. That chrome 18 always looks sooooo good and I’m glad to see it back on the track for this weekend. Besides, it matches up with the black and yellow of the Goodyear Tires, making it all come together.

Kyle Busch will once again be running the dewalt colors this season at Loudon. pic.twitter.com/BByMnZXo3J — KFB Nation 🏁🇺🇸 (@kfb_nation) July 11, 2022

A lot of drivers are going with repeats this weekend. A lot of the standard, main sponsors will be on display as well. These four Toyotas though will at least add some much-needed diversity and color to the fast field we’re going to see on Sunday.

The Ambetter 301 at the Magic Mile is going to be one worth watching, though. Who is going to take the checkered flag before it’s all said and done?