LOOK: Kyle Busch Hangs First Banner in RCR Garage For Win at Fontana

Well, this is probably something that we’re going to see more than once. Kyle Busch put up his first banner at the RCR garage. Richard Childress Racing, like most NASCAR teams, marks race wins with banners. Busch now has his first and is eager to get more.

When Rowdy made the move to RCR, folks knew that this was coming. It just turns out that he did it within the first two races of the year. With his big win at Fontana, Kyle Busch closed out the chapter on the two-mile track and left his mark.

The Pala Casino 400 banner is looking really good up above Busch’s garage area. I’m sure that he wants to pick up another one this weekend in Atlanta.

Here's to the first of many w RCR 🥂 pic.twitter.com/G72iRuDeOe — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 15, 2023

Of course, Kyle Busch made sure that he had some Rowdy Energy to celebrate. And made sure that the logo was facing the right direction. With the history that RCR has had in the sport over the last few decades, it feels like a new chapter is here.

Busch has been fast every week and has pulled off one win so far. Atlanta might be his chance to compete for another checkered flag and score a top-five finish.

Kyle Busch Odds to Win Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series is coming to Atlanta and the Xfinity and Truck Series are coming, too. In other words, it is a big weekend for NASCAR. Kyle Busch will be focused on just one race this weekend. He won’t be doing double duty this time around. It might make him a little more relaxed for Sunday.

At 12-1 odds, Busch is tied with five other drivers. William Byron and Kyle Larson are the favorites and deserve to be with how dominant they have been in the last two weeks. However, heavy penalties might have them feeling off their game.

This is a great time for Rowdy to get in the mix and try to snag another win. He looks happier and in better shape than he was a year ago. He’s raced really well this year so far and is looking to continue that. This superspeedway racing is going to be kind to his car. He had a ton of speed at Daytona and should repeat that in the Peach State.

I think RCR and Kyle Busch are very happy with the partnership that they have. We’ll see if another banner is earned this weekend. Fontana and Atlanta? It could happen.