LOOK: Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing Reflect on Last 15 Years Together in NASCAR

Not only is today the end of the NASCAR season, but it is also the end of the Kyle Busch era at Joe Gibbs Racing. 15 years have come to this. During negotiations, the two parties just arrived at an impasse this year, and it was clear that a new direction was being made for both.

With this being the final race for Kyle Busch at JGR, you will notice a few things. The M&M’s No. 18 Toyota Camry TRD has a unique design. Faces of fans make up the M&M’s art in a mosaic form. Also, Busch’s helmet has a collage of his career accomplishments with Gibbs.

JGR put out a great video with all of the moments, the wins, the championship, and everything in between. At least as much as would fit.

An amazing 15 years of storybook championships, sweet victories, and unforgettable experiences. Thank you, @KyleBusch and family, for your contributions and friendship. As our role in the #KBShow comes to a close, we wish you all the best in the next chapters of your career. pic.twitter.com/P6A5qmsImf — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) November 6, 2022

From signing day to that first win, the first and second Cup Series title, and all of the great moments in between. The partnership between Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch was one of the best ever in NASCAR. The fact it comes to an end is a little sad, but we will have all the memories.

Kyle Busch Thanks JGR, Others in Farewell

He has one more race to line up for under that JGR banner, but Kyle Busch has already put out his farewell address. The way he begins the message “The end of an era” is to put it lightly. What he accomplished with this team is nothing short of greatness and it is his 15 years with Gibbs that has made him a future Hall of Famer.

“Thank [you] to Coach, everyone at JGR, the Mars family, [and] Norm Miller. Things will look a bit different next [year], but I’ll always be appreciative of what we’ve accomplished [and] the relationships we’ve built over the past 15 years,” he tweeted.

To end his message he turned to Rowdy Nation.

“Thank [you Rowdy Nation] for sticking [with] me over the years [and] especially this year, but I hope you’re ready to get even Rowdier for years to come.”

Truly, the end of an era.