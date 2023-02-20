While Kyle Busch didn’t win the Daytona 500, he has something to be excited about this week. A new sponsor and scheme for the Auto Club 400. The NASCAR driver now has another sponsor for the season and an awesome design to go along with a set of already great schemes.

As the NASCAR Cup Series turns its attention to the West Coast and heads to California, we have some fun news. Richard Childress Racing has nailed down another sponsor for Kyle Busch. Lucas Oil joins 3CHI, Lenovo, BetMGM, ALSCO Uniforms, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and possibly more.

A classic sponsor on a Next Gen car – it’s just too perfect.

This is more than just a primary sponsorship. RCR and Lucas Oil have worked together for a long time, in addition to ECR Engines. This is a technical and development support agreement in addition to the sponsorship.

In other words, it’s a pretty great deal for RCR and Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch in Blue For Fontana

Like most great competitors, Kyle Busch is going to be mad about Daytona and then move on as quickly as possible. He has to keep his head on straight as the Cup Series heads for Fontana. Auto Club Speedway is going to be a lot of fun, and Busch will look great in blue.

The No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevy Camaro is going to look awesome this week. Honestly, it’s going to be one of the best schemes you see the whole week. With how many dark schemes Busch and other drivers have, I’m glad to see a brighter design here.

Despite falling short at the Daytona 500, I think Kyle Busch put everyone on notice. His new team has fast cars. They are focused on getting him a fast car and a great crew. Through the Clash and Daytona, he has shown that he can drive any track you put him on and come out near the top.

Superspeedway racing leads to results like we saw on Sunday. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the checkered flag in overtime, and Busch was left asking “what if?”