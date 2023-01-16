LOOK: Kyle Busch, RCR Land New Sponsor, New Paint Scheme For 2023

We keep getting closer and closer to the start of the NASCAR season. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing have a new sponsor and paint scheme. This one is very interesting, giving the team a colorful new look and a solid sponsor.

Right now, a handful of drivers are going through tire tests at COTA. That includes Kyle Busch. What better time to unveil a new sponsor and paint scheme? Especially this one.

Busch and RCR are teaming up with Netspend. The Austin, Texas-based payments company will be the primary sponsor for a few races this season. This orange and blue scheme has me getting a little excited for the season.

The press release from Richard Childress Racing mentions this scheme will be used multiple times. That includes the race at COTA later this year in March. The road course is one of the most fun events on the schedule. Last year, fans came out in large numbers.

This No. 8 team is looking great. We have seen schemes from BetMGM, ALSCO Uniforms, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen. This scheme is probably my second favorite of the bunch. That BetMGM design is just too good.

A new year, a new team, and a new batch of sponsors. Kyle Busch is going to have a very different 2023. Last season was a major one for his career. However, this upcoming season could provide Busch with what he needs to compete for a championship again.

Torrey Galida, president of RCR, was happy about the partnership.

“We’d like to welcome Netspend to RCR, and look forward to building brand awareness, engaging strategic partners, driving new business relationships, and introducing even more consumers to Netspend’s broad suite of payment products and technologies,” Galida said in a statement.

Netspend and Richard Childress Racing look like a match made in heaven. The brand does fit into the scheme of what they have going on for the No. 8 and the other sponsors. I can’t wait to see the new look Kyle Busch.

Is there a chance we see this scheme in Victory Lane this year?