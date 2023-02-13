LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Son Brexton Wins After Early Struggles in First Bando Race

Brexton Busch, the son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, has started his bandolero career with a win.

Racing at the Citrus County Speedway & Track in Inverness, Florida, Busch took home the win in his first ever bando race.

He started in the sixth position in the race. He also did well despite crashing in practice earlier in the day.

The 7-year-old Brexton Busch will hope to ride the momentum of his victory into Las Vegas in a few weeks when he competes at The Bullpen at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a bando race. The race, called the The Bash at the Bullpen, will take place March 4.

When he races, Brexton Busch will become the third generation of the Busch family to compete at the venue after his father Kyle, uncle Kurt and grandfather Tom.

WINNER WINNER! 🏁



Started P6 in my first ever bando race and took home the checkered! A huge thank you to my dad, Aaron and everyone at @AK_Performance who helped us bounce back from a spin/crash in practice earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/cRA1xSnQlZ — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) February 13, 2023

Kyle Busch’s son Brexton is picking up his father’s winning ways

Brexton Busch’s success on the junior racing circuit over the last few years has been notable, thanks in part to the support of his father.

After the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum last year — where Kyle Busch finished second — the elder Busch gave credit to his son and his success.

“Congratulations to my son,” Busch said. “He won yesterday. That’s cool. I was trying to match him. He’s winning more than me these days, so somebody better send him a contract.”