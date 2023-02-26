LOOK: Kyle Larson Hits Pit Road Under Green After Early Engine Issues in Fontana

Before the competition caution could come out, Kyle Larson had to hit pit road for early engine issues in Fontana. No qualifying and practice sessions due to weather lead to problems. Thankfully, he got a lap back after the competition yellow came out for NASCAR teams to make adjustments.

The defending winner for the Pala Casino 400, Kyle Larson wants to get things fixed now so he can get back to driving. His team brought him out under green in order to take a look at the car. He would go down two laps after the stop.

With the rest of the field coming in on lap 16 for the competition caution, Larson caught a break. He started last year’s race from the back and ended up winning. Why not get it done in 2023 as well?

Larson thought he blew the engine.

At 7-1 odds, Kyle Larson was the favorite heading into the race today. However, early mechanical issues could oom his day before it even gets started. For the California native, this is a tough pill to swallow. He wants to win this race for the third time in his career and the second year in a row.

If he isn’t able to get his engine right, the No. 5 won’t have to worry about that Chase Elliott rivalry after all. Good news is that fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman is running well. Perhaps the 48 team has some info the 5 hasn’t gotten.

Kyle Larson Wants to Win Fontana

A lot of these West Coast guys love coming out to this part of the schedule. You get to see family and friends and be in a familiar place. Most of the time, the weather is a lot better than North Carolina.

If this ends up being an early day for Larson, I think he’s going to be pretty upset. To lose this race is one thing, to not even get a chance to compete is another. I’m not quite sure how he’s going to get back into this one, but there have been crazier comebacks in this sport before.

NASCAR drivers are just happy to be making it through laps without rain. If water returns to the track, it could get a little tricky.

The Xfinity Series race is going to give us a doubleheader today after the race was unable to go on Saturday night. We have a lot of racing on NASCAR Sunday today.