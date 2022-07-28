LOOK: LeBron James, RFK Racing Team Up for NASCAR Firekeepers Casino 400

Michael Jordan did it first, but LeBron James is getting into the NASCAR game. At least for one race, the Firekeepers Casino 400. King James has a lot of other things going on in his life outside of the NBA.

As the first active player to achieve billionaire status, James can do things a lot of folks can’t. His foundation, and “I Promise” initiative will be on full display on August 7.

RFK Racing is going to put Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford Mustang in a one-of-a-kind wrap. Diecast folks are going to want to get their hands on one of these. The LeBron James Family Foundation is coming to NASCAR.

Check out the video below.

So AMAZING!!!! Wow wow wow. For the love of my kids and families @LJFamFoundation @IPROMISESchool 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 https://t.co/1jvdtbGPYA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 28, 2022

Of course, the race in Michigan will be just three short hours away from James’ hometown of Akron. So, they’re going to put on for the city and feature Akron on the car. It’s really something special and one of the more interesting paint schemes that we’ve seen from RFK this season.

In a post, the LJFF, and RFK put out a joint statement regarding the paint scheme.

“The scheme will spotlight LJFF and its I Promise Program, which serves more than 1,600 students and their families with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports, and family programming needed for success in academics and beyond.”

Akron, we're heading to @MISpeedway with @RFKracing! 🏎👑 To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in @NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them. 💚 pic.twitter.com/OIeqoSfjDA — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) July 28, 2022

LeBron James and RFK Racing Ties

Of course, if LeBron James is going to get into NASCAR, it’s going to be with RFK. For those that don’t know, James became a member of the Fenway Sports Group ownership. It happened mostly due to the fact that the basketball star bought 2% of Liverpool FC back in 2011. Liverpool is owned by Fenway Sports Group. So are the Boston Red Sox. And, of course, Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

Like I said, the billionaire baller has a lot going on. He has his hands in a little of this and a little of that. James used to be No. 6 back in Miami. If he ever goes back to that number could we see a Brad Keselowski sponsorship in the future? That No. 6 Ford would look awfully nice in purple and gold if you ask me.

What the future holds for James and NASCAR – who knows? But as the sport continues to look for ways to grow and expand, moves like this are only going to help do that.

Let’s get a Derek Jeter scheme or do a partnership with the NFL. Those schemes do a lot to sell the sport to new fans, why not go all in and make connections with figures like James? For now, NASCAR is focused on the Indy road course weekend that lies ahead.