LOOK: Mario Andretti Photobombs Denny Hamlin During NASCAR Awards Red Carpet

The NASCAR Awards attract the biggest stars in motorsports and that includes Mario Andretti. Andretti photobombed Denny Hamlin on the red carpet. There are worse people that could get in the way of your photoshoot than one of the greatest drivers to ever live.

If it has four wheels and an engine, Mario Andretti can and likely has driven it. He is one of just two drivers to have tried his hand at, and won, races in F1, IndyCar, World Sportscar Championship, and NASCAR. Of course, he was the 1967 Daytona 500 winner.

Mario Andretti at NASCAR Awards

While Denny Hamlin was snapping pics on the red carpet, looking spiffy, Andretti came through and walked right in the way. Check out the video below captured by Bob Pockrass.

When Mario Andretti interrupts your photos on the red carpet … pic.twitter.com/Q15lMLR056 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) December 1, 2022

Tonight is a big night for the sport. The NASCAR Awards officially crown the champions of each national series. Tonight is about Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, and Zane Smith. Having the event in Nashville is great because of all of the crossover you get with the culture and people there.

What’s better than country music and NASCAR?

Mario Andretti being on the NASCAR red carpet just in time to jump in front of Denny Hamlin – there’s only one place it could happen.

NASCAR and Nashville Come Together Again

The relationship between NASCAR and Nashville looks like it is just getting deeper. Between the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway and the NASCAR Awards at the Music City Center – all parties involved are dedicated to expanding those events as well.

If it is possible, NASCAR will bring another race to Nashville. There are a lot of people that don’t think that it is possible. Not enough enthusiasm. But after strong showings and a history with the sport – why not? The fairgrounds are just dying to host another race in the future.

As long as there are events like this that bring stars from all across motorsports together, then Nashville will play a critical role in the NASCAR program. For the first time in a long time it feels like the sport is moving forward and making decisions that make sense.