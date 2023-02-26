LOOK: NASCAR Almost Gets Xfinity Series Race Started as Rain Returns to Fontana

Just when they thought that they had the track ready for an Xfinity Series green flag start just after 6:00 PM EST, NASCAR was hit with more Fontana rain. It’s such a strange situation that we are seeing out in California. The one race that shouldn’t be worried about weather delays is the one hit hardest.

While the Xfinity Series thought that they had a chance to get this race started, it went away quickly. The big issue is all of the scattered rains that pop up. Not to mention the weepers when the track is “dry.”

NASCAR made the Xfinity field get out to pit road at Fontana. However, it was soon sprinkling again and before you knew it, the track had been lost once again. Drivers are more than eager to get started. But the rain returned after some pace laps.

Judging by what the folks on the ground in Fontana are saying, NASCAR is getting lucky. No one thought that they would have a chance of even getting cars out of the garage. But, if there is a small break in the weather, we might see some actual racing.

It’s a long shot still. This setback just proves how hard it is going to be to do this. There is some good news though. First, California is three hours behind Eastern Standard Time. So, we have more time than we think. Second, Fontana has lights and NASCAR is ready to use them.

One driver is determined to get in some laps this weekend.

Ross Chastain Wants to Race Xfinity Series at Fontana

Despite being signed on to race in the Xfinity and Cup Series races this weekend, Ross Chastain isn’t too worried. He just wants to race. If this is the last time this unique two-mile track is raced on, he wants to do the most he can do.

After the entry lists came out and Chastain was mentioned for this Fontana Xfinity Series race, folks were confused. Usually, teams make big announcements about Cup drivers moving down. We didn’t hear anything from anyone, really.

Turns out, it wasn’t a mistake or typo, Chastain wants this race. He has 192 starts in the Xfinity Series and it is a place he is comfortable. It helps that Fontana is such a fun track to race.

Ross made it clear, that even if he has to race the Xfinity Series and Cup Series on the same day, he’s going to do it. Chastain signed up for 700 miles of racing this weekend in Fontana, this rain might be the only thing that can stop him from following through on that.