LOOK: NASCAR’s Best Paint Schemes for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta

This weekend NASCAR is headed to Atlanta for the Quaker State 400. This race was exciting earlier this year, let’s hope for more of the same. Of course, the teams have more information now with this being the first repeat venue of the season. However, I’m not here to talk about the action on the track, let’s talk about the paint schemes that will be donning the track. One of the best parts of the sport.

This season with the Next Gen cars, the schemes have been different. Some cars have the numbers pushed up towards the front of the car – instead of on the center of the door panel. And, on top of that, some teams have taken the opportunity to take risks and even celebrate their history.

Coca-Cola Racing Back Again with Another Scheme

We can’t talk about the paint schemes for this weekend without bringing up the Denny Hamlin x Coca-Cola scheme. The No. 11 has never looked so refreshing. Check it out for yourself. Any time Coke and NASCAR team up, it’s a big win for fans.

This is Hamlin’s first-ever Coca-Cola scheme.

Hey Outsiders, what do Ross Chastain and country music singer Luke Bryan have in common? Why, a sponsorship with Jockey Made in America, that’s what. Last week, Daniel Suárez rocked the stars and stripes for the underwear brand. It was featured earlier this season, at the Ally 400 in Nashville.

Taking the @Jockey Made in America Collection to the next level 🇺🇸



We’re excited to debut the patriotic colors this weekend in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/LSPz6XrK92 — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) June 23, 2022

This one is a bit of a personal favorite. I just love the Kevin Harvick Hunt Brother’s Pizza scheme. Always have and always will. That pizza has held me down through thick and thin and the car just looks awesome every time it’s out on the track. The scheme from earlier this NASCAR season at Dover is back again.

NASCAR and DC Comics Come Together in Atlanta

So, I’ve been underselling it, folks. Outsiders, I apologize. These schemes above are fun and cool, but they aren’t necessarily my favorite heading into the weekend. There are moments when you feel like you’re the only one who realizes something is happening. And that’s how I feel with this scheme from Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports.

Teaming up with DC Comics, Bowman’s No.48 is going to be looking awesome with a paint scheme that’s never been done before. The superhero Static will be on the hood of the 48. In case you’re a millennial or Gen Zer like this Outsider writer, you probably know the series Static Shock from watching the WB on Saturday mornings.

This isn’t the same thing exactly, but the hero Static is going to be getting the NASCAR treatment in Atlanta. This Quaker State 400 is going to be awesome, schemes alone.

Alex Bowman will have DC Comics superhero Static on the hood of his No. 48 Chevy at Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/5WNySrh03x — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 29, 2022

Look, if you don’t agree with me, that’s fine. However, that won’t stop me from geeking out at this DC Comics Chevy. This is one of the coolest schemes that Bowman has ever had. Hopefully, he can put it in a good position on the track where everyone can see it.

For a full list of paint schemes check that out here. What’s your favorite scheme for the upcoming weekend, Outsiders?