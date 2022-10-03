LOOK: NASCAR Fans Left a Few Things Behind at Talladega Superspeedway

Every year Talladega Superspeedway is a big deal. The NASCAR Playoffs bring all three national series and fans leave a lot of things behind.

Spending time out in the infield is a time-honored tradition for many. Folks will camp out for the weekend, have a heck of a time and then they forget some things. It happens. With all of the exciting NASCAR action in the Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series it’s hard to remember everything you brought to the track with you.

Besides, who has time to keep up with a couch, some TVs, and more when you’re watching Chase Elliott snag a win away at the end from Ryan Blaney?

Left Behind at Talladega Superspeedway

There really is no need to explain why folks would leave things behind at Talladega. Drinking, the sun, you have a lot going on at all times. Occasionally you grab the living room couch and put it out in the middle of the infield for all of your new friends to use. Then you forget where you put it.

How about a satellite dish and a television? That’s something that someone is going to end up missing. Now, we can’t see the screen of the TV so maybe it’s broken?

Channels not included 📡 pic.twitter.com/84ocOqwv72 — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) October 3, 2022

Finally, we have the crown jewel. When you find a wheelchair sitting in the middle of nowhere with no one to claim it – that’s suspect. Who knows what happened or to who? Was this a person that needs the chair or someone that was just playing in one? How long do they take until they realize what has happened?

The good news is Talladega Superspeedway keeps finding fewer and fewer things, so NASCAR fans are getting more responsible it seems.

It gets tougher & tougher each year to find items left behind, so kudos to the fans who pick up after themselves 👏



Thank you, and we can’t wait to see you back in 2023 for the #GEICO500! 👋 — Talladega Superspeedway (@TALLADEGA) October 3, 2022

Talladega Superspeedway is a sacred place. Part of that sacredness is the profane actions that happen during the race weekend. It wouldn’t be Dega without the left-behind items. Besides, if you come back with everything you came with, did you even go to Talladega?

I can’t wait to see what they find in 2023!