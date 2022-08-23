LOOK: NASCAR’s New Video Game Gets a Paint Scheme for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

It might just be Tuesday, but it’s never too early to look at some great paint schemes. The new NASCAR video game will be on the track in Daytona. Just last week, the announcement and trailer came out for NASCAR Rivals — the next installment in the stock car video game series.

The new game has plenty of fans excited. It also further proves NASCAR’s willingness to open itself up to other audiences and fans. Making a quality product, though, is even more important than putting one out in the first place. And, to show off the paint scheme is none other than BJ McLeod.

Video Game Paint Scheme

Live Fast Motorsports and the NASCAR video game are coming together for one sick-looking scheme on the No. 78 car. McLeod is not one of the front runners in the series, but he puts in the work week-in and week-out. I’m sure that he and his team are very proud to carry this scheme for the weekend.

Check it out below.

The NASCAR Rivals video game will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch, at least at launch. There is nothing official, but fans will be hoping to get a multi-platform release at some point in the future. With preorders starting on Wednesday, August 24, it is almost go-time for Motorsports Games and everyone involved.

The Aug. 27 race at Daytona is going to be a thrill. Who knows where the No. 78 will finish? Perhaps that nice new scheme is going to give him a little confidence and speed on the superspeedway.

He isn’t listed among the favorites for Saturday, but that won’t stop McLeod and his crew from putting out their best effort at Daytona. So, who are the favorites for this weekend?

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Favorites

So, we head into another week of NASCAR and there is a familiar cast of characters at the top of our favorites list. To top the list, almost like he has every race and every week this season, is Chase Elliott. The Georgia native opened up at 10/1 odds. However, he isn’t as much of a favorite as he has been in past races.

Close behind him is a trio of drivers that could all easily compete for the win. There’s Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace all listed at +1200 odds, or 12/1. Wallace was the runner-up at Daytona to start the year. Will he be able to avenge that P2 finish and punch his way into the playoffs?

There will be unfinished business from many drivers, and only one — maybe two — can finish what they started. Daytona is a cruel mistress and there might be a few cars that are trashed by the end of the night. Let’s get it going, the end of the regular season just means the start of the postseason. Ready Outsiders?