LOOK: NASCAR Releases Photo of Finish After Controversial Xfinity Series Race at Daytona

The Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner 300 ended with a controversial finish. The Xfinity Series race at Daytona went to Austin Hill. However, this one was not as clear-cut as it appeared at first. Just to be transparent, NASCAR revealed its evidence for the decision.

What happened in the overtime laps provided plenty of chaos for the finish. Justin Allgaier was in the lead as Sam Mayer and Austin Hill attempted to make moves in the last lap. Mayer was able to get out front for a moment.

Then, disaster struck. He threw a bad block on Hill, got turned around, and was sliding on his roof soon enough. Fans watching thought that Allgaier was in the lead when the caution went up, but NASCAR said not so fast.

Here is the photo NASCAR competition officials used to determine the winner.



The tower utilizes frame-by-frame video that syncs the time of caution with the time stamp of the video. This is the frame at the time of the final caution of the race. pic.twitter.com/h6bIJ2tLmO — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) February 19, 2023

The Xfinity Series race in Daytona finished with this freeze frame. That’s when the light went on and that’s when the race gets officially called. That doesn’t mean that fans are going to be happy about it at all or will let this one go any time soon.

John Hunter Nemechek missed out on the lead after being forced below the yellow line due to the wreck. He did not receive a penalty.

The beginning of the season gets started with a controversial finish because that’s how NASCAR does things.

Sam Mayer Not Upset After Xfinity Series Race at Daytona

The good news about all of this is that Sam Mayer got out of his car and was able to walk away from it. After being cleared from the medical center at the track, Mayer talked to the media and let them know how he felt.

“That was probably the hardest lick I’ve taken, and I thought I’d taken the hardest one I could and that was harder. So I guess there’s a higher ceiling somewhere,” Mayer said.

Surprisingly, there were no issues between drivers. Everyone walked away from this one without hard feelings. So, if you were hoping for conflict off the track, then you’re going to have to wait for another issue to arise later this season.

Austin Hill repeats in the Xfinity Series race at Daytona. He’s got another strong start to the season.