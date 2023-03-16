LOOK: NASCAR Teams Break Out Alternate Paint Schemes For Atlanta Weekend

This NASCAR weekend is going to be awesome! Especially with some great paint schemes just for Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Peach State has been home to some classic races in the past. We will see if we can add a performance or two to that list over the next few days.

We are going to see a handful of alternate paint schemes this weekend. Some of these will be seen a time or two again this year, some are going to be one-and-done. From the Chevys to Toyota and Ford, there’s a little bit of everything here.

First off, Tyler Reddick is rocking the Xfinity 10G No. 45 Toyota Camry. A purple scheme that is simple but effective, this is going to be a beauty on the track at Atlanta.

Ready for a powerful performance at Atlanta.



Check out the @Xfinity 10G Network No. 45 Camry for @TylerReddick this weekend! 💜 pic.twitter.com/7T8cKac3VR — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, the Richard Childress Racing team is putting out some high-quality paint schemes for Atlanta. We are getting a look at the Kyle Busch Lenovo design. Of course, Austin Dillon is back with Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Take a look at their Xfinity Series selections as well. Simple and clean.

It would also be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the Team Penske cars. They have put together quite an assortment. Joey Logano is putting out the AutoTrader scheme once again. A classic blue and orange design. Meanwhile, Ryan Blaney has Body Armor back on board. Austin Cindric will sport Menard’s on the No. 2 Ford Mustang.

💧@DrinkBODYARMOR SportWater is making a splash this weekend at Atlanta with a fresh paint scheme for @Blaney’s No. 12! pic.twitter.com/lExknvrGxn — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) March 16, 2023

Hailie Deegan’s Special Atlanta Paint Scheme

This news came out a little earlier today. However, Hailie Deegan and ThorSport announced a special new paint scheme with AdventHealth. In honor of all the women in NASCAR on and off the track, in media and more, and Women’s History Month, Deegan is getting a special No. 13 Ford.

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver is excited to rep a new scheme. Especially one with so much meaning and purpose.

“It’s an honor to recognize the incredible women who paved the way for female drivers, as well as female business professionals who are important to the day-to-day operation of our sport,” Deegan said.

This is a major honor for the driver and will hopefully be good luck as well. Deegan is still looking for a complete race this season. Hopefully, it comes Saturday night in Atlanta.

This paint scheme is going to look great at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Saturday afternoon is when the Truck Series will get going. 2:00 PM EST on FS1. That’s only part of the action-packed NASCAR weekend.