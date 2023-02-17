LOOK: NASCAR Unveils Garage 56 Paint Scheme For 100th Anniversary of Le Mans

On Friday, at Daytona International Speedway, NASCAR unveiled the Garage 56 paint scheme for the Le Mans race later this year. The entry will be part of a celebration of the 75th anniversary of NASCAR and the 100th anniversary of Le Mans.

Everyone is out there at the World Center of Racing. From Chevy, Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR, Goodyear, and more – the big names and folks behind the scenes were called out. Of course, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller were out there. The two drivers make up 2/3rds of the lineup for the Le Mans race.

This car looks fun, it looks mean, and it looks like it is worthy of what it represents. All of the history of NASCAR, Le Mans, and all the teams and people involved in the making of this endurance race car.

About to pull up to Le Mans in style. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/95a0KfhYno — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) February 17, 2023

Garage 56 is a wonderful project that NASCAR has put together. Le Mans is all about showing the best of not just manufacturers but also for racing series and countries around the world. America is going to have this Chevy Camaro representing it and I think it could be something great.

Imagine this bulky muscle car pulling up next to a slim and styled Ferrari – it’s just so America!

NASCAR Excited to Compete With Garage 56 in Le Mans

When the plans were put together for this Le Mans project, it was simple. Let’s get the best product from NASCAR that we can possibly put out in an endurance-style race like this. So, they looked back on their history and where they wanted to go with Garage 56.

It was Hendrick Motorsports, the most winning team, Chevrolet, the most winning manufacturer, and Goodyear, the official tire of NASCAR and a partnership that has lasted decades.

“From the beginning of this project,” Jim France CEO of NASCAR said, “it was important to us that the car we bring to Le Mans is a true NASCAR stock car. While there have been some adjustments to allow the car to compete in a 24-hour endurance race, fans in Le Mans will be treated to the full NASCAR experience.”

It’s loud. It’s big. So, get ready to see it out on the track. There are more tests coming up in the future. However, it looks like NASCAR is moving right along with their project.