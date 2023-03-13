LOOK: New Pit Road Rule at Atlanta Motor Speedway Could Confuse Drivers

When NASCAR drivers get to Atlanta for the race weekend there will be a new look to pit road and how they take their stops. A new line on the apron of Turn 3 is going to be the cause of some confusion for at least a few drivers.

Last year we saw the new look of Atlanta and the spring race might have been one of the top three races of the year. It was exciting and the superspeedway-style racing suit the new renovations.

Anthony Alfredo shared a photo of the new pit road commitment line that drivers will have to abide by on Turn 3.

Woah. Pitting at Atlanta will be interesting… pit road commitment line/speed line is on the apron on entry into T3. pic.twitter.com/kUi46322W6 — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) March 13, 2023

There will be no official practice at Atlanta. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, drivers are going to get a chance to practice the new pit road entry and that’s about it. Qualifying will be done on Saturday afternoon as usual.

If drivers enter on Turn 3, then they will have to abide by pit road speeds the whole way through.

Atlanta Pit Road Change Could be Tricky

In the past, pit road changes and quirks at certain tracks have really gotten the best of some drivers. There are also instances where entry roads and other paths on a road course are taken just because. Ask Ross Chastain. So, I’m sure this new line won’t cause any issues at all on Sunday.

Las Vegas was a good example of recent pit road misery. Noah Gragson picked up three speeding penalties alone. So, what are these drivers going to do this week? If they get enough practice, perhaps they will be able to figure things out.

There is a bit of concern with drivers going pit road speed on the apron while others are still going full speed on the track. Last season the changes at Atlanta were great. We might see another solid change this weekend, too.

NASCAR continues to play around with tracks and rules. If it can create more competitive racing that’s great. I’ve got $5 on Austin Dillon being the first one to mess it up somehow. All love to AD, but I’ve got a feeling.