LOOK: Noah Gragson Unveils Wendy’s Scheme For Daytona 500

A new season, a new team name, and a new sponsor for Noah Gragson. This Wendy’s scheme for the Daytona 500 is sizzling. This is a sponsor that many were hoping to see return to NASCAR. They’ll be riding along with the rookie for Daytona.

LEGACY Motor Club looked like they were a little light on sponsorships. However, with this announcement, I think we might see some more surprises throughout the season. This is Gragson’s first full season in the Cup Series and he’s going to look good to start.

Austin Cindric won last year as a rookie… why can’t Gragson in this delicious “Where’s the Beef” Wendy’s No. 42 Chevy?

If there is a driver I expect to find “the beef” this season – it’s gotta be Gragson. He’s a good racer, but also hard-headed and stubborn at times. Rookies have had growing pains in the Cup Series before, we’ll see if that’s the case with Noah.

The No. 42 looks great in this scheme. It’s probably going to be one of the best of the week when we do our paint scheme recap heading into the 500.

It’s making me so hungry, though.

Noah Gragson, LEGACY M.C. Excited For Wendy’s Partnership

This is a big deal for this team. Getting sponsorships is major for any team or driver. But when you’re rebuilding a brand with a new team name, rookie driver, new owner in Jimmie Johnson – it’s a lot to deal with.

President of LEGACY M.C., Bruce Mosley commented on the partnership. It sounds like this is something we might see more than just once this season.

“This is a great partnership for LEGACY Motor Club, Wendy’s, Noah Gragson, and fans of NASCAR. The Daytona 500 is the sport’s biggest stage so it’s a perfect place to show off the best in beef. I’m excited to see what Noah does on the track and what we, at LEGACY Motor Club and Wendy’s, can do off the track through our partnership.”

Noah Gragson is going to be looking as fresh as a Wendy’s baconator at the Daytona 500.