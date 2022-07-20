LOOK: Rajah Caruth Shows Off NASCAR Xfinity Series Paint Scheme for Pocono

This weekend, Rajah Caruth is suiting up in the NASCAR Xfinity Series yet again. He’ll drive for Alpha Prime Racing in the No. 44 Chevy. This partnership with Alpha Prime has been awesome this season. Although Caruth hasn’t been so successful in the Xfinity Series, his lone Truck Series start this season garnered him P11. This week, he’s got a fresh new sponsor for Pocono.

Rajah Caruth will be the teammate of Sage Karam and his No. 45. And his paint scheme looks ice cold. Check out the Martin De Porres Youth and Family Services Chevy Camaro.

I can’t wait to be back in the Xfinity Series this weekend with @teamalphaprime at @poconoraceway! Check out our @mdpyfs Chevrolet🔥#teamchevy pic.twitter.com/y48nrmfxik — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) July 19, 2022

Of course, his Chevy Camaro is going to also be repping some of his usual sponsors. That includes Virginia State University, Sim Seats, and his own Winston-Salem State University. The sophomore is studying Motorsport management at the HBCU.

Heading into his third career start in the Xfinity Series, Rajah Caruth is ready to make some noise. He’s an iRacing guy in his roots. So, you know that he’s going to run simulations, get on the sim rig and find out what he can from there. When he gets on that track for practice and qualifying – it’s a whole new game, though.

In addition to his penchant for iRacing, Caruth also has some of the best wheel control at any level of racing. Seriously, in the ARCA Menards series, he’s been known to prevent a bad pile-up with his clever driving and control of his car. Chevy sees him as the future and they have invested quite a bit into him up to this point.

Don’t just take my word for it. Check this out from earlier in the season. It’s no surprise that he leads the ARCA standings right now.

Rajah Caruth Hopes to Finish Strong in Pocono

Like I said before, the Xfinity Series hasn’t been great for Caruth. He’s had a P24 and a DNF in his two starts. But, young drivers take time to learn and get comfortable, especially with new cars. He did it in the Truck Series, now let’s see him do it in the next tier up. A P20 or better would go a long way to improve his confidence moving forward.

I’m not sure what series we will see Rajah Caruth racing in next season. I could see a team trying him out in the Truck Series and really investing some time into him. He’s improved very quickly. Taking up iRacing in 2018 at the age of 16. With many fewer years than his peers at this point, his record is even more impressive.

At Pocono, I’m going to keep my eyes open for his No. 44 Camaro. If there is going to be a surprise this weekend in the Xfinity Series, it’s going to be Rajah Caruth.