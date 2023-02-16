LOOK: Reaume Brothers Racing Put Together ‘From the Ashes’ Paint Scheme For Daytona After Shop Fire

For the Reaume Brothers Racing team, the fact they are racing at Daytona this week is a miracle after their shop fire just weeks ago. Josh Reaume and his team don’t have a big budget. They get by with results from races and wherever else they can get funding.

At the end of January, Reaume Brothers Racing had a nightmare in their shop. A fire broke out and black smoke poured out of their building as fire and rescue responded to the scene in Mooresville.

Here’s the thing. RBR is a team of racers. They live to do this and you just knew they’d be back and ready to go. “From The Ashes We Will Rise,” the No. 34 says on the side, covered in a flame scheme. They are looking ready for the Craftsman Truck Series.

Reaume Brothers Racing has two truck here. The team had a fire in its shop a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/gxwzANi7WL — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2023

Jason White, the Canadian driver not the American driver, will pilot the No. 34 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing. This team has been through so much in the last month, I hope they can go out and have a great weekend at Daytona.

With a truck covered in flames, they are going to look fast as hell on the track no matter what.

A look at the No. 34 Reaume Brothers Racing truck. The team has two trucks here after a fire at the shop a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/24K4taYG8r — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 16, 2023

Reaume Brothers Racing Ready to Move On

Of course, Reaume Brothers Racing just wants to compete. They don’t want to have to use excuses and things to justify their results. However, they are also a team that is going to fight hard each week, because that’s what they have to do to keep doing what they do.

This fire design is going to serve as a reminder that they were able to bounce back in a big way after such a disaster. When the fire broke out, three team members were hurt. Two had to go to the hospital, one for severe burns and another for smoke inhalation.

Reaume Brothers Racing knows that they aren’t doing this alone, either.

After the fire, teams reached out and offered to help in any way they possibly could. In a thank you message earlier this month, the team thanked GMS Racing, Hattori Racing Enterprises, as well as Speedway Fabrication.

Racing is just one big family. Let’s all cheer on this Reaume Brothers Racing team as they hope to bounce back in a big way this weekend at Daytona. Go RBR!