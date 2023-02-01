LOOK: Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch Unveil New 3CHI Scheme

This is one that NASCAR fans have been waiting to see. Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing finally dropped the 3CHI scheme. We knew that this was coming, but it’s great to finally see it. And, let’s be honest, it’s an improvement over Tyler Reddick’s 2022 design.

Looking at this car, it is clear that NASCAR has come around on the hemp/CBD thing. Last year we were only allowed to see the 3CHI leaf once on Reddick’s No. 8 Chevy. This season, Kyle Busch will rock the leaf on his suit and car all season long.

Even on the small logo for his other schemes, the full design is visible.

It just looks SO damn good too. Here is how the team made the announcement, right on the dot at 4:20 PM EST.

And for those that want to see the whole thing, here is Kyle Busch leaning up against the side of the car looking happy. With this new sponsor, Rowdy might be a little more relaxed this season.

I am so ready to see this car on the track and in victory lane. Kyle Busch was only able to get one win last season, but it feels like he could rattle off a few in 2023 with his new team. We’ll have to wait and see.

So far we have seen 3CHI, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, BetMGM, and the Alsco Uniforms schemes. However, there is one more left on the list that we have not seen. Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch have not shown off the Lenovo design.

We heard that Joe Gibbs Racing just couldn’t find sponsors for Busch. RCR is showing that there was plenty of work to be done and lots of brands willing to work with the two-time Cup champion.

While the 3CHI and BetMGM designs are black and gold, Kyle Busch will have plenty of color on his cars this season. That Alsco design is bright green and the Cheddar’s design has that nice warm orange on it.

This weekend at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, Busch will drive the BetMGM Chevy Camaro. His first time in the No. 8, how will he perform? Last season Rowdy found himself on the pole and finishing runner-up. Can he win in 2023?