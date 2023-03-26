LOOK: Rowdy Nation Showed Out For Kyle Busch Prerace at COTA

There aren’t many drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series that can draw a crowd like Kyle Busch. Rowdy Nation is as strong as ever. Before he geared up for the big race this afternoon, Busch talked to a swarm of fans that happily got out in the morning to see their favorite driver.

This new RCR version of Kyle Busch is something to see. It appears that his reputation as the villain in NASCAR might be changing a little bit. We heard the cheers at Fontana, we saw the crowds at other races.

Another thing you notice about Busch this year is that he’s smiling a lot more. I guess having an early season win will do that to your attitude. Check out the photos below of the Chevy crowd as Rowdy laughs and talks with the fans.

Good to see #RowdyNation out n about this morning! 👊 pic.twitter.com/dswpsZ8EPM — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 26, 2023

Coming into this race, Kyle Busch is not the favorite. However, he shouldn’t be counted out. We know that he is a capable road course driver. He has four wins to his record on the road. The only problem is, the new strategy that goes into play. No stage breaks, new aero and performance package. All that factors into Sunday’s race.

With that said, Busch’s odds have not gone up. He’s slipped a little based on qualifying and practice. That doesn’t mean he can’t win, but it’s going to make it harder on him having to start further back in the field than some of the other favorites.

Kyle Busch’s Odds to Win COTA Slip

After qualifying was all said and done, Kyle Busch earned himself a spot on Row 5 as the ninth fastest car. He is squeezed in between Erik Jones and Noah Gragson of LEGACY M.C. on either side. His teammate Austin Dillon qualified P28.

When the odds first opened, Busch was put at 8-1 odds. He has shown that he is fast anywhere and everywhere this season. However, qualifying didn’t give Vegas any more hope that he’ll be able to win this Cup Series race.

As race day is upon us, Kyle Busch has slipped to 10-1. He is behind Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric, and Ross Chastain in the race day odds.

With that said, we know that RCR had that No. 8 car zooming on the road courses last year. We will see if they can replicate that and find a win with Busch behind the wheel. However, Reddick and others will make it hard to win out this Sunday.