LOOK: Ty Gibbs Takes Early Exit After Busch Light Clash Pileup

With just 69 laps to go in the race, Ty Gibbs was taken out early of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum after Michael McDowell spun out. The Front Row Motorsports NASCAR driver got a little push from Christopher Bell and Gibbs caught a piece of it.

The No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry was in a few incidents. Throughout the race, Ty Gibbs found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time repeatedly. Bubba Wallace led as Ryan Preece tailed him. But a caution came out once again to bring the race to a halt.

Here is McDowell getting caught up and around as drivers do their best to avoid him. Gibbs just couldn’t get away from the contact and it took his car out. He joined Erik Jones in the garage as DNFs.

Michael McDowell goes around for yet another caution. pic.twitter.com/hV6nSJROjU — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) February 6, 2023

This quarter-mile track is rough on these drivers. A lot of bumping and rubbing tonight in Los Angeles. Altogether this has not been a good weekend for Gibbs. He has had a lot of bad luck and it ends with him exiting the main event early.

Ty Gibbs Has Rough Weekend in L.A.

Like most young people who visit the city, Los Angles has done a number on Ty Gibbs. On Saturday during practice, his Toyota Camry caught on fire during practice. While the car was salvaged, it made it so Gibbs couldn’t run during qualifying and had to wait for the heats.

Then, he seemed to be in the worst position throughout the race. Any time a caution came out it was always something involving that Monster Energy No. 54 it seemed. The car was fast and he had some good runs, but it didn’t amount in much.

The good news is, this is just the Clash. It’s an exhibition. Nothing more. Ty Gibbs is competitive so he’ll be upset about this. However, the real racing starts at Daytona in two weeks. Between now and then there is plenty of time to get your head right and prepare for the 500.

We’ll see how the Cup Series rookie performs as the season progresses.