This weekend for the NASCAR Pala Casino 400, Tyler Reddick is sporting a brand new paint scheme courtesy of Monster Energy’s new The Beast Unleashed. The first malt beverage from the energy drink company, this scheme features some beastly additions.

So, another company enters the “hard” soda wars. Monster has been one of those companies that people have waited on for something like this. It just seems to make sense. Tyler Reddick is going to be in black and green, but with a twist in Fontana.

The new scheme features the Monster eye and some “Beast Unleashed” decals on the fenders. While it is a new scheme, it doesn’t feel that new. Fans have long criticized the motorsports sponsor for having boring and uncreative schemes – this won’t help dispel that too much.

Join me in welcoming @BeastUnleashed to NASCAR! I'll be channeling the spirit of the big bad beast all weekend…Racing is all about boldness untamed and The Beast Unleashed captures that perfectly. Make sure to give them a follow to see what we have in store! #BeastInTheWild pic.twitter.com/tprePQdgLJ — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) February 23, 2023

This is a very classic Monster video, though. Flashing lights, the snake eye, quick shots back and forth, beautiful women, it’s got all of it and then some. However, that won’t stop fans from wishing that Monster would take a chance and put one of their creative and colorful designs on a car instead of the black and green.

Big news for Reddick who just had a sponsorship announcement last weekend with Xfinity.

Tyler Reddick Ready to Unleash the Beast

When Tyler Reddick gets on the track in Fontana, he’s going to try and unleash the beast in himself. His Daytona 500 weekend didn’t go great. But he’s moving on and with a new scheme is ready to represent this company that has put a lot into his car and team this season.

“I’m really excited to represent The Beast Unleashed on track for the first time ever,” Reddick said, via 23XI Racing. “I’m looking forward to my first year with this team and being a part of a new chapter for 23XI and The Beast Unleashed. I can’t thank our partners like Monster Brewing enough for the support they provide.”

This two-mile track in California can be tricky. It eats up tires and doesn’t forgive drivers for missing their marks. We are going to see some fun racing this weekend, but Reddick wants more than fun.

Tyler Reddick showed that he can win on tracks that are a bit rough and rowdy. He has that win at Texas in the playoffs to his name. So, let’s see what he can do as the Cup Series heads out west.