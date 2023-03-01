Los Angeles Chargers Players Hit NASCAR Race at Fontana To Cheer on Martin Truex Jr.

Los Angeles Chargers players Michael Davis, Joshua Palmer and Mike Williams attended the final NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, this past weekend to cheer on Martin Truex Jr.

Opening the race out of the No. 14 starting position, Truex finished in 11th place at the two-mile oval.

Davis is a sixth-year pro with the Chargers, playing his entire career with the franchise. He has started 52 of the 59 games he has played over the last few seasons.

Davis just wrapped up a great second season in the NFL with 72 catches for 769 yards and three touchdowns. Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards and four touchdowns after having his first 1,000-yard season in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers players not the only ones watching NASCAR this weekend

The Pala Casino 400 drew big numbers on television, averaging 4.315 million viewers. The race peaked with 5.224 million people watching.

It was the most watched sporting event of the weekend.

However, it was less than in 2022 by about 360,000 average viewers.

The race was won by Kyle Busch, who won a race for the 19th straight season. That is now an all-time record. It was also Busch’s fourth victory at the track.

“I think it ranks high just because it ranks to the fact of I can do it,” Busch told Fox Sports after the race. “I never doubted myself, but sometimes you do. You kind of get down on it, you wonder what’s going on and what’s happening and you put yourself in a different situation and you’re able to come out here and reward your guys. It’s not about me always winning, but it’s about the guys. I’ve been with a lot of great people that have given me a lot of great opportunities in my career, so it’s awesome to be able to reward them.”