Major Sponsor Signs Extension With Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

With 2023 on the horizon, Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing don’t have to worry about sponsorships, with a major extension. Columbia Sportswear is signed on to a multiyear extension, that includes more races as the primary sponsor. They provided that great scheme at Bristol Dirt this past season.

Bubba Wallace is more than excited about the news. 23XI has put together a unique combination of sponsors for their entire team. The Columbia partnership is a major part of that, and will now have an even bigger role with the No. 23 team.

Here at Outsider, we can’t complain about some more videos and photos of Bubba getting to know his inner outdoorsman.

The end of the season didn’t exactly go as Wallace planned. The playoffs started really well for the driver. He picked up a win at Kansas and was racing very well. Then, Las Vegas happened. The Kyle Larson incident was a blemish on what was otherwise his best season at the Cup level.

Bubba Wallace Excited About Columbia Partnership

This extension between 23XI, Bubba Wallace, and Columbia is going to hopefully give us some new paint schemes in 2023. Wallace is looking forward to continuing the partnership. With a team that is so young, landing extensions with sponsors like this is a big step to ensuring longevity.

“Working with Columbia has been a fantastic match as they share a lot of the same values that I have and that the team supports,” Wallace said in a release from 23XI. “It’s also been a fun relationship that’s allowed me to spend more time exploring the outdoors and following my passions. I’m honored to have them continue this journey with me and 23XI and look forward to more exciting things to come in 2023.”

Having some good news heading into the new year and also the new season is major. He has a new teammate as well with Tyler Reddick. Many think this is going to be a big year for 23XI Racing. With some big sponsorship on board, Wallace’s team has one less thing to worry about. We are less than two months away from the beginning of the 2023 season.