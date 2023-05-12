Mario Andretti ‘impressed’ by rookie Nick Sanchez ahead of Darlington Truck Series race

When you get the blessing of a legend like Mario Andretti, it’s a huge deal. Nick Sanchez might be running on Cloud 9 in tonight’s race. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series rookie is rocking an Andretti throwback scheme and has the man himself in attendance to support him the whole way.

Not only does Nick Sanchez get to ride in a Mario Andretti throwback, but he also gets to put on a show in front of the Daytona 500 winner. Andretti is one of the most talented and versatile drivers in history. He knows talent when he sees it.

It isn’t just this year, but Sanchez’s entire stock car career that Andretti has been following. From ARCA to the Truck Series, the Italian has been more than impressed. After all, he dominated Texas earlier this season.

“His performance usually, you know, at this stage of his career,” Andretti said on FS1. “What he’s done in ARCA and now, I’ve watched him. I was really impressed in Dallas when he almost put it away there. Here again, he has poise. You can see the team that he’s with is complimenting his abilities. He’s starting up front tonight, so hey, this is what it’s all about, I love that.”

At the end of the night, Mario Andretti just wants to see one thing, the No. 2 up in the front.

“Looking forward to a great race and want to see that deuce up there!”

Seeing a legend like Mario Andretti embrace a young and talented rookie like Sanchez is more than awesome. I’m sure that Andretti has only been a positive influence for Sanchez this season.

Mario Andretti joining FS1 booth during Truck Series race

Mario Andretti is in town at Darlington to see Nick Sanchez, but he’s also there to give fans something to watch, too. Andretti is going to join the FS1 booth during the Craftsman Truck Series race tonight. I’m sure we are going to get nothing but gems from the icon.

This race tonight is going to be very interesting. There are a lot of Cup Series guys in the mix. Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and Ross Chastain are among those taking their chances with The Lady in Black on Friday night.

Out of those talented drivers, Byron was the fastest in qualifying. Wallace and Chastain are set to start side-by-side on Row 8.

Meanwhile, the talented Nick Sanchez took that Gainbridge Chevy to P3 in qualifying. Mario Andretti won’t have trouble finding that truck out there in the field tonight.