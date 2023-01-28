Martin Truex Jr. Announces Split From Longtime Girlfriend Sherry Pollex

On Friday evening, Martin Truex Jr. made a very surprising announcement. The NASCAR driver and his longtime girlfriend, Sherry Pollex, have split up. After almost 20 years together as a couple, it appears they have come to an amicable decision over this.

Over the years, Martin Truex Jr. and Pollex became a consistent sight at races. They have both been extremely supportive of one enough. The former couple even worked together on non-profit and charitable ventures over the course of their relationship.

The two met in 2005 and hit it off quickly. Here is what Truex had to say about the split on his Instagram story.

“To my fans and partners… Sherry and I have made the decision to end our relationship. I will continue supporting Sherry moving forward. I would ask that you respect our privacy as there will be no further comment on this matter. Thank you, Martin.”

The two started a foundation in 2007 named after Truex Jr. himself to help children with pediatric cancer. Each year they host a fashion show and get NASCAR personalities to participate.

Online, NASCAR fans offered kind words and many bemoaned the end of the relationship. Martin Truex Jr. is not the type to rile up drama around his personal life, or on the track. So, expect him to be all business as the season begins and this becomes distant news.

Martin Truex Jr. Hopes to Make Playoffs in 2023

Last season, the biggest heartbreak award went to Martin Truex Jr. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver lost by just three points to Ryan Blaney for that final playoff spot. As Austin Dillon won, punching his ticket to the postseason at Daytona, Truex Jr. had a lot to think about.

The 42-year-old driver is a talented veteran. It appears that the first season of the Next Gen car gave him and his crew fits at times. Other times it was bad luck. And, sometimes other drivers were just better. It resulted in no wins on the season and a disappointing 17th-place finish to the regular season.

As the 2023 season comes along, Martin Truex Jr. will be focused on grabbing a checkered flag. It is a big year for a lot of older drivers. Does Truex still have what it takes to win races in this new car? I think he does. We’ll have to wait and see if that is true.