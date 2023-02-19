Martin Truex Jr. Believes the ‘Numbers’ Are on His Side For 2023 Daytona 500

In case you were still deciding who you wanted to pick for the Daytona 500, Martin Truex Jr. laid it down. He’s confident, to say the least. He went all of 2022 without a win. He starts the 2023 NASCAR season with a win at the Busch Light Clash. So, why not Daytona?

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a decision to make about whether he wanted to continue his career last year. With how his season went, Martin Truex Jr. is clearly hungry to do better. No one wants to end on a sour note.

The 2017 Cup Series Champion feels good. He’s starting on Row 8 with Bubba Wallace and according to him, he has more than luck on his side.

“If you believe in numbers, watch out for our Bass Pro Shops Club Toyota today. Just sayin’,” Truex Jr. tweeted. The No. 19 will make his 19th start on February 19th. He might not be wrong.

If you believe in numerology and all of that, then it might just be his year to win this race. However, he’ll have 500 miles on the track to prove it.

The thing about Martin Truex Jr. and that No. 19 team is that they can get hot and go on streaks of great racing. Was the Clash the start of the next run for this team? We’re close to finding out.

Martin Truex Jr. Hopes to Show Toyotas Can Compete at Daytona

Based on recent history, and on qualifying this week, I’m not sure about the Toyotas. There was word that they felt like they worked out whatever issues they had earlier in the week during qualifying and the Duels. Still, we have seen other manufacturers perform better so far this week.

Truex is a driver that has been there and done that. He’s a veteran. But a Daytona 500 win is still out there and waiting for him to grab it. 2023 is the second year of the Next Gen car and that means these drivers are going to be a lot more comfortable than they were last season.

Let’s see if Martin Truex Jr. is as comfortable as he seems. The cars are on the grid already, the fans are out in full force in the sellout. IT’S DAYTONA BABY!! LET’S GO!!