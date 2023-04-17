Martin Truex Jr. Earns Best Finish of Season at Martinsville, Still Looking to Improve

While he didn’t lead the race at Martinsville, Martin Truex Jr. was able to come away with his best finish of the NASCAR season. Coming in P3 is just what the doctor ordered to get Truex Jr. back on track and in a winning mindset. Now he has his first top-five this year, there is some momentum that the Toyota driver can build on.

After his win at the LA Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash, Martin Truex Jr. felt a little high on life. Now that the regular season has come around, things haven’t gone how he imagined, I’m sure. Truex Jr. was able to change that with a P3 performance at Martinsville. He knows there is still work to be done.

“I didn’t know honestly, Jamie. We had kind of a crazy day with the Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, but really just got a little bit lucky there getting back on the lead lap midrace and kept working on our car. We were just so loose all day long, and then finally at the end we got it a whole lot better,” the driver said after the race.

“So it was fun at the end passing a lot of cars and getting up there, but still needed to be a little bit better, but overall, you know, proud of everybody for sticking with it and just grinding one out today.”

When you’re the one doing the passing, racing is fun. Martin Truex Jr. just had a better car at the end of the 400 laps and it showed. Maybe if this race was a 500 lapper like it used to be, the Cup Series champion might have found a way to take down Joey Logano and Kyle Larson ahead of him.

Martin Truex Jr.’s Talladega History

In his long and storied career, Martin Truex Jr. has done a lot. However, he has never won at Talladega. He has gotten close. However, in 36 races he has just three top-5 finishes at the superspeedway.

On two occasions, Truex Jr. has been the pole winner for Talladega. The last time he won the pole was back in June 2020. Other than those few instances of success, it has been a slog. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver likely had his best Talladega performance last April.

In the first year of the Next Gen car, Ross Chastain pulled off the win. However, it looked like Martin Truex Jr. was going to be in the mix for the win. He started P2 after a great qualifying session. He would go on to finish P5, which is tied for his best finish at Talladega.

Martin Truex Jr. is definitely more of a short-track driver. Everyone knows that. However, it feels like he’s just been knocking on the door of a big superspeedway win. He might break through at Talladega.