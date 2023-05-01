Martin Truex Jr. gets into shouting match with crew chief during Wurth 400

The pressure has built at the Monster Mile and Martin Truex Jr. and his team were feeling it. He shouted at his crew chief a bit. When you know you have a fast car but are stuck in bad air or whatever it is, being behind is the most frustrating thing in NASCAR.

Apparently James Small was feeling it, too. Martin Truex Jr. was arguing about the decision they had made on tires, and Small wanted to hear none of it. After a little bit of NSFW language, the two got on the same page.

Truex Jr. didn’t want to start anything. However, his crew chief couldn’t hold back.

Frustrations abound while racing at the Monster Mile. Martin Truex Jr. was at a point in the race where he felt he should have been leading. His crew chief wanted his driver to remain calm and be patient. Sometimes, the strategy has to play itself out.

Turns out, James Small was right. While he didn’t have to cuss at his driver like that, which I’m sure happens a dozen times a race, what he said was right all along.

Martin Truex Jr. wins Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

For all of the arguing that Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief did, it wasn’t that big of a deal apparently. The driver trusted his team and it paid off in a big way. These drivers can’t just go out and put the pedal on the floor and expect a win. It is a total team effort.

William Byron was dominant for 2/3 of the race. However, the sun came out in the second stage and Byron began to slip up. Every time the sun would peak out from behind the clouds, Byron would lose speed. His car was great in the short run on a cool track, not very strong in the long run on a hot one.

By the time it came down to the final laps, Martin Truex Jr. proved he had the fastest car of the day. He had to battle with Chastain. However, a little help from Kyle Larson and Ty Gibbs helped Truex build a bigger lead.

After Joey Logano wrecked for the final caution of the day, Truex Jr. went out there and put on a hell of a restart. He pulled away and took the win over Chastain and Ryan Blaney.